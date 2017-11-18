National & International

Jordanian man charged federally after buying gun in Ohio

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 04:05 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

A Jordanian man faces a federal charge of falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen after authorities were alerted by an Ohio sporting goods store that he wanted to buy a "sniper rifle for training."

Abdul Alabadi was charged in federal court Thursday after claiming he was a citizen on a document used to buy a 9mm handgun from the Boardman Township store in August.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affidavit says agents began investigating after Alabadi returned several days after the handgun purchase and tried to buy a sniper rifle.

Defense attorney David Betras said Saturday that Alabadi is not a terrorist, was a hunter in Jordan and that he likes guns.

Betras says Alabadi will return to Jordan once the case is resolved.

