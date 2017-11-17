Belgian court pushes back extradition hearing for 5 Catalans

A woman holds a placard reading in catalan "freedom for political prisoners", during a demonstration in front of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Demonstrators fill Sant Jaume Square in front of the seat of the Catalan presidency, to mark one month of imprisonment for leaders of the two separatist civil platforms, ANC and Omnium. Eight ex-Catalan cabinet members have also been jailed provisionally. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo