National & International

Panama's president visits China following break with Taiwan

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:02 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela is making his first state visit to Beijing after breaking off relations with Taiwan and establishing formal ties with China five months ago.

Varela was to meet Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People after officially opening the Panamanian Embassy in Beijing a day earlier.

Panama's break with Taiwan left the self-governing democracy with just 20 diplomatic allies. China claims the island and has campaigned to isolate it globally.

China is the second-most frequent user of the Panama Canal after the United States, and a Chinese consortium operates the ports at both ends of the passageway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With China rapidly expanding its economic footprint abroad, Varela hopes the new relationship will be an economic boon to his Central American nation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video