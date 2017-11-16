Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi

FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation. Paul Traynor, File AP Photo