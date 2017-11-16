National & International

Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation blasts GOP tax bill

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 02:47 PM

BOSTON

Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation are unanimous in their opposition of the GOP's nearly $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes.

The bill was approved by the U.S. House Thursday on a 227-205 vote.

Rep. Jim McGovern called the bill a "slap in the face to Massachusetts families," saying it will raise taxes for middle class families and students while cutting taxes for billionaires and corporations.

Rep. Katherine Clark said Massachusetts families will bear the brunt of "a tax hike that eliminates tools millions use to continue their education, offset high medical costs, and make homeownership affordable."

Rep. Bill Keating said Republicans wasting a chance to pass a bipartisan bill. Rep. Seth Moulton said Republicans opted instead for what he called "a tax scam."

