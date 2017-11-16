National & International

France holds fourth day of national anti-Macron protests

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:16 AM

PARIS

Two of France's biggest workers' unions are staging nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reforms.

Thursday's 170 organized demonstrations mark the fourth day since September that union-backed protesters have taken to the streets to express discontent over Macron's policies. The size of the protests has gradually decreased, however.

Police in Nantes fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

The new measures, some of which are already being pushed through by executive order, aim to make it easier for French firms to hire and fire employees and reduce the power of national collective bargaining.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said during a demonstration in Marseille that "the battle isn't over."

A major student union is also taking part, with some students angry over proposed reforms to the university admissions process.

