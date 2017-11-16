Russia warns US media of possible foreign agent status

Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, top, gestures while speaking to lawmaker Leonid Levin, right, and Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, back to a camera, during a session at the parliament's lower house in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Wednesday's move by the parliament's lower house is a rapid quid pro quo response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo