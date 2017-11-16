National & International

Graceland asks court to intervene in squabble over new venue

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 3:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Elvis Presley Enterprises is asking a court to allow it to seek public funds to help it build a new 6,200-seat entertainment venue at Graceland.

The company, which operates the Graceland tourist attraction in Memphis, said in a news release Wednesday it filed for a declaratory judgment in Shelby County Chancery Court.

Graceland says extending tax incentives for the venue would not violate non-compete agreements between the city and the FedExForum.

According to The Commercial Appeal, the agreement prevents other Memphis locations financed with public money from hosting concerts with more than 5,000 spectators.

In a statement, the city said it doesn't object to Graceland building the venue. The statement says "that option is available to it without the use of public funds, and it is free to do so."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video