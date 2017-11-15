National & International

High court will soon rule in Dayton's fight with Legislature

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 4:19 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota's Supreme Court may finally resolve the legal battle between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican Legislature.

The political bickering goes back to late May when Dayton vetoed the Legislature's $130 million operating budget while signing the rest of a new state budget. Dayton wanted Republican lawmakers to rework tax breaks and other measures, but GOP leaders sued.

The state's highest court has been weighing the case for months after a lower court struck down Dayton's line-item veto. The court said Wednesday it would issue its opinion on Thursday morning.

Depending on the ruling, the court's opinion may put to rest concerns that the Legislature will soon run out of money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video