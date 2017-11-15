Lawyer who challenged Vermont's school funding system dies

FILE- This Oct. 11, 2007, file photo shows Robert Gensburg standing in his office at Gensburg, Atwell & Broderick in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Gensburg, who successfully challenged the way schools are funded in Vermont and brought about sweeping reform has died. He was 78. The Guibord Funeral Home says Gensburg died of natural causes at his Lyndon home on Nov. 9. Gensburg was the lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union as it argued children in poor towns were at a disadvantage because lower property values meant less tax revenue for schools. Alden Pellett, File AP Photo