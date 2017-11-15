Prosecutor urges jury to convict former state senator

New Mexico state prosecutors urged a jury Wednesday to convict a former state senator on corruption charges during closing arguments at trial.
Assistant Attorney General Clara Moran described defendant Phil Griego as a savvy political puppeteer who used his role as lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building without proper disclosure.
She said Griego avoided numerous opportunities to disclose his personal financial interest as a real estate broker in the 2014 sale of the building as he guided approval of the transaction past a state agency, the Legislature and a public buildings commission.
Griego acted as a real estate agent for the buyer of the property, earning a $50,000 commission.
"He had the duty — the duty to disclose that he had a direct conflict, a direct pecuniary benefit, and he never did that," Moran said. "He is on trial for abusing his office."
Griego, a Democrat, says he broke no laws and testified on Tuesday that he had tried to avoid any appearance of a conflict between his responsibilities as a lawmaker and opportunities for financial gain as a real estate broker.
Griego served 18 years in the Legislature before resigning in 2015 at the conclusion of a legislative investigation that showed he violated Senate ethics rules and constitutional provisions barring lawmakers from using their office for financial benefit.
Griego said he signed off on the conclusions of that investigation because he thought it would end the matter.
Prosecutors on Wednesday highlighted evidence that Griego repeatedly failed to report his financial interest in the sale of state property.
Moran reviewed testimony showing how Griego arranged for a colleague in the House of Representatives to introduce legislation authorizing the sale without mentioning communications with the prospective buyer, and intervened repeatedly in the Senate to ensure the legislation would advance to a final vote of approval in February 2014.
Griego said he felt there was no personal financial conflict at the time, and that he signed an agreement to receive a commission only after the Legislature had adjourned that year.
Criminal charges against Griego include fraud, bribery, perjury, violating the ethical principles of public service, unlawful interest in a public contract and violating financial disclosure requirements.
A conviction on all counts would carry potential penalties of more than 23 years in jail and fines up to $33,000.
Defense attorneys were scheduled to provide their closing arguments later in the day.
Defense attorneys have highlighted that several top state officials backed the property sale and knew of Griego's involvement.
