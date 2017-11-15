Colorado Editorial Roundup

The (Grand Junction) Daily Sentinel, Nov. 14, on funding for higher education in Colorado:
The economic, military and cultural dominance of the United States since the end of World War II is due primarily to the vast array of extraordinary public colleges and universities here.
This country produces brains more effectively and prodigiously than any other nation - and it's not even a contest. Families of the best and brightest around the world strive to send their children to universities in the U.S.
Even graduates in countries with more successful K-12 systems attend college here because in the U.S. system, they are forced to "think" and not simply perform rote memorization.
Yet, taxpayer funding for this critical asset is in jeopardy. Nationwide, public colleges and universities receive roughly 40 percent less per pupil today than they did in 1980.
The story in this state is even more disheartening. According to the American Council on Education, funding for higher education in Colorado is down 69 percent since 1980, and some national observers expect funding for higher ed in this state to hit zero before long.
The cost burden has shifted from taxpayers (who derive enormous economic and cultural benefit from the brains produced in Colorado colleges and universities) to the students themselves. Not surprisingly, fewer Coloradans are choosing to attend college. Only 56 percent enhance their education after high school by attending some form of college. The national average is 70 percent.
As Amy Hamilton reported in Sunday's Daily Sentinel, some visionaries saw this ugly writing on the wall 20 years ago and pushed for local funding for Mesa State College to supplement dwindling state support.
The then-stewards at Mesa State used that money to expand the physical campus, and that tradition has continued under the current administration at Colorado Mesa University.
As state support for CMU has declined, the city and county have stepped up partially to fill the void. Due in part to this support, students at CMU are paying the second-lowest tuition of any public institution in the state.
That's the good news. The bad news is that only 48 percent of graduates of District 51 high schools are obtaining some kind of post-high school education. That includes vocational instruction or even beauty school.
Forty-eight percent! Worse yet, the percentage is falling; it was 55 percent just four years ago.
To reverse this frightening trend, CMU has sought to use the contribution from the city of Grand Junction not for physical campus expansion, but for scholarships for local kids.
We can't think of a more effective investment.
Not only will we feed and grow the brains we need for a rapidly changing future, but monies going to CMU, unlike most tax dollar expenditures, come back to taxpayers many-fold. As reported previously, a conservative calculation of CMU's economic impact last year was $450 million.
That number can grow only if we act locally because state support for CMU will soon be a distant memory.
___
The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, Nov. 14, on Congress needing to investigate Air Force over toxic foam:
Contamination of water by toxic firefighting foam is more than a public relations dilemma for the Air Force. It is a daily, never-ending health concern for people who fear they have consumed dangerous water for decades.
Congress needs to get involved, by holding a special hearing to investigate the health crisis and determine how to avoid similar problems.
As explained in stories by Gazette senior military reporter Tom Roeder, the Air Force used the foam in training at Peterson Air Force Base since the 1970s. It also used the foam at installations throughout the country, causing widespread concerns of public health ramifications.
Chemicals leached from foam caused alarm locally in Security, Widefield and Fountain in 2016 after officials advised against consuming water from the Widefield Aquifer after the EPA tightened its guidance.
The compounds have been linked to cancer, kidney and liver ailments, high cholesterol, and more. The EPA set the safe level of the contaminants at 70 parts per trillion. Tests found the Widefield aquifer carried more than double the safe concentration, at 164 parts per trillion.
The Air Force stopped using the foam in 2016, which might have been decades late.
The agency began studying potentially negative effects in the 1970s.
The Army Corps of Engineers told Army officials at Fort Carson to stop using the compound in 1991 and in 1997 told the post to treat it as a hazardous material. The EPA called for a phaseout of perfluorinated compounds in 2000, claiming they were "likely to be carcinogenic to humans."
Reaction by military officials and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has underwhelmed. The Air Force has no plan to provide blood tests for residents or service members who may have suffered exposure to the chemical, saying no state officials have suggested they do so.
The apparent lack of urgency means elected federal officials should get more involved. The Air Force is a branch of the U.S. military under control of Congress and the president.
Republicans among Colorado's congressional delegation should consider asking majority leadership to call for a congressional hearing to determine why the Air Force continued using a toxic substance for years after learning it could have serious public health consequences.
The hearings should not focus on outing responsible parties and holding them accountable. Blame for this is dispersed, widespread and involves people who have come and gone over decades.
Congress should investigate this with the goal of ensuring the best possible recovery of water, the best care for those who may have been harmed, and the best course of action for avoiding prolonged use of dangerous compounds in the future.
The Air Force is an extraordinary part of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and all of Colorado. It has done far more good than harm. That is of little comfort to those who suffer or may suffer the effects of toxic foam that should have been banished long ago.
The people of Security, Widefield and Fountain deserve solutions, answers and hope for a safer future. Congress should begin addressing their concerns.
___
The Coloradoan, Nov. 10, on things society can do in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations:
Women across the globe are sharing their #MeToo stories, and as they do, accused celebrities and national leaders are addressing the accusations, with some admitting wrongdoing.
The anecdotes are so widespread that we must recognize it's also happening right here, in everyday interactions on our two college campuses, in Fort Collins businesses and likely in public schools.
The Coloradoan Editorial Board is made up of six men and two women, and all of us had a few ideas about what we could do as individuals to change the climate in which we live, where our culture has largely accepted some forms of sexual misconduct and swept it under the rug.
The wave of stories being told is overwhelming and brings to light just how widespread the problem is.
Below are some of the personal reflections from individual board members regarding actions they will take to address the problem:
. Men need to have the courage to not remain silent, to hold ourselves and other men accountable for behaviors, such as "locker room talk," that contribute to this problem.
. Fathers of sons should have honest conversations about #metoo, and young men and boys should have a role model for acceptable behavior. We must teach our daughters to not stand for any kind of harassment or abuse.
. Men need to ask their wives, daughters, mothers, friends and coworkers to hold them accountable when we fail to live up to standards of behavior that are acceptable — and then actually listen and take that accountability seriously.
. All men can start with serious self-reflection of our own contributions to enabling the abuse of power and privilege in any situation.
. We must reject any normalization of pornography. Sexuality is growing more violent in nature and that trend carries with it a normalization of violence against women. How much more normalized in that environment, then, is sexual harassment?
. Objectification is never harmless. Giving myself any permission to do so, even in my thinking, is dangerous. I must train my thinking to make the nobility and significance of every woman my first thought — anything less means I still need to grow and change.
. Cultivating a marriage where my wife feels respected, honored and treasured is a practice with manifold benefits; it sets the norm for my kids (girls and boys) and reinforces my practice of honoring all women.
. Heterosexual white men are wildly overrepresented on corporate boards, city councils, legislative bodies, editorial boards, and such. While it is better that men with power have some empathy and respect for lived experience, its more important to commit to making our institutions to be more reflective of the populations they serve. That requires sustained, and sometimes uncomfortable interrogations of biases, conversations about entitlement, and resolve to enshrine policies that promote the voices of women even when its inconvenient, controversial or disruptive.
. Speak out when I hear other women feeding into the biases, stereotypes and tropes that perpetuate a culture within which this behavior has been enabled.
. Recognize that growth is uncomfortable (growing pains, anyone), and that fighting even my own instincts to keep quiet and ignore it is a necessary component to move the needle forward.
___
Greeley Tribune, Nov. 10, on helping those in need:
For most of us, it's hard to imagine letting the fourth Thursday in November pass without stuffing our bellies.
But the truth is that's exactly what will happen for a lot of Weld County residents this year. They will have no other option, if we don't step up and help out.
The Weld Food Bank needs 5,436 turkeys this season to help its partner agencies feed those in need this holiday season. That's almost 600 more than in 2016. In fact, the food bank has seen a 22 percent jump in requests for emergency food items this year. That's the highest such increase since the Great Recession.
Such a stat may seem shocking. For most of us, the economy is thriving and our community is strong. But it's also true with all that good news comes challenges. Rents are high and rising quickly. Costs of all kinds are rising and for many wages simply aren't keeping pace.
"People don't have enough income," said Weston Edmunds, Weld Food Bank's communications manager. "A lot of times, more than half the people we serve, the household has at least one full-time employed adult."
That's why it's more important than ever this holiday season for all those of us who are lucky enough to be in a position to help those who are less fortunate to do so.
