National & International

North Dakota regulators blame pipeline spill on human error

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:05 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

State regulators say human error caused a pipeline spill that leaked more than 11,000 gallons (42,000 liters) of oilfield wastewater in western North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the spill in Dunn County on Sunday was reported by Crestwood Midstream.

Department of Mineral Resources spokeswoman Alison Ritter says crews forgot to close a valve on the pipeline, which caused the produced water spill.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.

Regulators say the spill was contained within a pipeline trench and most of it had been recovered by Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video