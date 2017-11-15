National & International

Hungary accuses US of meddling by funding 'objective' media

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:27 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary's foreign minister is accusing the United States of meddling in his country's internal affairs and upcoming election campaign by offering funds for "objective" media.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that the U.S. action was "shocking and unusual" among allies.

The U.S. has expressed concerns about "negative trends" for press freedom in Hungary, such as a dwindling number of independent news outlets and the increasing control people close to the government have in the media market.

The U.S. State Department last week called for grant applications from media outlets in Hungary based outside Budapest. One goal of the $700,000 program is to "increase citizens' access to objective information about domestic and global issues of public importance."

The projects would be launched between May and July 2018. Hungary's election is in April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video