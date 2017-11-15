National & International

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Utah congressman

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:33 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a Utah congressman.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Charles Zachary Howard of Winter Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to threatening Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz last March.

Howard, a registered Republican, called Chaffetz's Washington office and threatened to hunt him down, "wrap a rope around your neck and hang you from a lamppost."

Howard could receive up to five years in prison but prosecutors agreed to seek a light sentence, citing Howard's military service and mental health problems. No sentencing date has been set.

Chaffetz resigned from Congress in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

