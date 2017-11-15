Nominations open for Virginia community service awards

National & International

November 15, 2017

RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Virginia Governor's Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.

Nominations are open to small businesses, corporations, community groups, individuals and families that exemplify extraordinary volunteerism and community service. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support.

The nomination period will end on Dec. 22.

Eight winners will be chosen. They will be honored in the spring during an awards ceremony in Richmond.

