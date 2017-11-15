Maui County committee recommends ban on certain sunscreens

A Maui County Council committee has recommended that sunscreens containing certain chemicals be banned in the county.
The Maui News reports that the committee on Monday introduced a bill that would prohibit the sale and use of sunscreen carrying oxybenzone and octinoxate, ingredients that have grown controversial over the past few years.
Joe DiNardo, a retired scientist and toxicologist, says if passed, Maui County's ban would be the first in the country.
Supporters of a ban believe it would help protect coral reefs, while opponents contend that the ingredients are safe for use, pointing out that oxybenzone has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
DiNardo said the administration's approval came back in 1978, though, when the bar for testing sunscreens was lower.
