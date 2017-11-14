National & International

Snapshot shows an improved economy in Wyoming

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:32 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

Various indicators show that Wyoming's economy is now performing better than it was during the energy bust but has yet to catch up with the losses of recent years.

A recent economic report says between April and September of this year the state's economy improved every month by more than 2 percent compared to the year before in sales and use tax paid by the mining sector, the number of tourists visiting Wyoming parks and weekly wages in the private sector.

But state revenue remains down and is a concern for lawmakers heading into the budget session in a few months.

Economist Jim Robinson of the state's Economic Analysis Division tells the Casper Star-Tribune that the report continues to show a stabilizing economy.

