National & International

Officials against taxes say Alabama city should eye spending

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:47 AM

FLORENCE, Ala.

Two city council members who voted against tax increases in northwest Alabama's largest city say they want to examine city spending before considering higher taxes.

A plan to increase sales taxes in Florence by 1 penny and to increase lodging taxes by 3 percent failed last week on 3-3 votes.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt tells the Times-Daily that he thought the plan to increase revenue by $9.7 million a year was going to pass.

City Treasurer Dan Barger has been warning officials that the city can't pay for its current level of services with current revenue. The city has put off maintenance and big-ticket purchases for several years.

The three council members say they're not ruling out changing their minds in the future and supporting higher taxes.

