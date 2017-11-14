National & International

Kodiak City Council raises sales tax cap by 300 percent

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:13 AM

KODIAK, Alaska

The Kodiak City Council has voted to raise the city's sales tax cap by 300 percent to address a $2.8 million budget deficit.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the raise means sales tax will be collected on the first $3,000 of a transaction, up from $750. The increase lifts the maximum amount of sales tax that can be paid in a single transaction from $52.50 to $210.

The City Council on Thursday also approved an exemption for residential and commercial property rentals from the tax cap increase.

In addition to slashing at the budget deficit, the council says the cap increase will fund future capital needs, including vehicle and equipment replacements, sewer lift stations and the St. Herman Harbor replacement.

Some community members are concerned that the increase will depress retail sales.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video