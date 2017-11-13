National & International

Court upholds law comparing animal releases to terrorism

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:00 PM

CHICAGO

A Chicago-based appeals court says a U.S. law likening the release of farm animals by activists to terrorism is constitutional.

The 7th U.S. Court of Appeals' decision is in the case of two Los Angeles men convicted under the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act for vandalizing an Illinois fur farm and releasing 2,000 minks. Tyler Lang and Kevin Johnson pleaded guilty but reserved rights to appeal on constitutional grounds.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin Monday cites their attorney as saying the statute is "an insidious harbinger" of laws meant to quash protests. He adds branding animal-rights activists "terrorists" violates due-process rights. But that ruling posted last week says Congress' use of the word wasn't "utterly unreasonable."

Johnson got a three-year sentence. Lang received time served, plus six months home confinement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video