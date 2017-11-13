National & International

Commission deny Canadian firm's offer for Juneau utility

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:48 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska's utility regulator has turned down a Canadian firm's offer to take over Alaska Electric Light and Power citing a legal technicality.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska denied Ontario-based Hydro One's application to acquire the electric utility company.

The move came after the commissioners rejected an argument by Hydro One that it was exempt from rules requiring it to show proof that, as a foreign corporation, it can do business in Alaska since it planned to managed the Juneau utility through its parent company, Avista, based in Washington, which is turn is run through a Delaware-based LLC.

Alaska Electric Light and Power Vice President and spokeswoman told the newspaper in an email that Hydro One plans to refile the request.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video