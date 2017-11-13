National & International

Committee hearings begin at Montana special session

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:45 PM

HELENA, Mont.

A proposal to temporarily charge a fee for state management of Montana's workers' compensation fund drew strong opposition as lawmakers began a special session to address a $227 million budget shortfall.

The 3 percent management fee on Montana State Fund assets above $1 billion would raise an estimated $30 million.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that deputy insurance commissioner Bob Biskupiak argued Monday the money came from policyholders and should remain with them.

A state fund official says it's receiving about 2.6 percent return on its investments, so the fee would cost the plan money.

Great Falls Republican Sen. Ed Buttrey sponsored the measure. He and other supporters say the temporary fee is better than cutting services to vulnerable citizens.

A joint committee did not vote on the bill.

