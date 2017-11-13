Edwards: Tech corporation's expansion means 2,000 jobs

Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards' office calls it one of the most significant economic development announcements in state history: A technology company bringing 2,000 jobs to New Orleans.
Edwards was at the Superdome on Monday to announce a planned expansion by DXC Technology. The company will establish a center in downtown New Orleans next year. Edwards said the project will bring 2,000 jobs to the city over five years.
The Virginia-based information technology company was created earlier this year when Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed the spinoff of its Enterprise Services business, which merged with Computer Sciences Corporation.
