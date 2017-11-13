National & International

Edwards: Tech corporation's expansion means 2,000 jobs

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards' office calls it one of the most significant economic development announcements in state history: A technology company bringing 2,000 jobs to New Orleans.

Edwards was at the Superdome on Monday to announce a planned expansion by DXC Technology. The company will establish a center in downtown New Orleans next year. Edwards said the project will bring 2,000 jobs to the city over five years.

The Virginia-based information technology company was created earlier this year when Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed the spinoff of its Enterprise Services business, which merged with Computer Sciences Corporation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video