New Mexico's renewable energy standard up for debate

Environmentalists and the Union of Concerned Scientists say New Mexico is at a crossroads and has an opportunity to adopt policies that will encourage the development of more renewable energy.
They presented their case Monday for boosting the percentage of electricity that New Mexico utility customers get from renewable resources from 20 percent in 2020 to 50 percent by 2030 and more in subsequent years.
The initiative would place New Mexico on a similar trajectory to California and New York, which are planning for 50 percent by 2030. Hawaii aims to shift to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.
Advocates testified before a legislative panel on possible economic and environmental benefits.
Some lawmakers questioned whether increasing the existing mandate would be necessary if market forces already are pushing utilities to invest more in solar and wind resources.
Comments