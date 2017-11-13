National & International

Official: Better pay to reduce prison, jail staff shortages

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 1:14 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia state official says the solution to chronic shortages for correctional officers at state prisons, regional jails and juvenile facilities is to appropriate enough money to make officers' salaries competitive.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports newly hired state director of correctional recruiting, Joseph Tyree, told legislators on Sunday that he believes the shortages could be resolved if the starting salary for correctional officers was increased to somewhere between $30,000 and $32,000, with proportionate increases for current staff. The starting salary is $26,000 for correctional officers.

Tyree says low pay makes it difficult to recruit qualified employees or to keep them from leaving for higher pay in neighboring states or at federal correctional facilities.

Tyree says things could get worse with more experienced correctional officers approaching retirement age.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video