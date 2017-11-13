Lake Havasu City to mull borrowing to pay down pension debt

Officials in Lake Havasu City are considering borrowing up to $13 million to help pay for pensions for public safety employees.
Today's News-Herald reports that the request for debt financing will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
City Manager Charlie Cassens told council members in October that the city needed to pay about $12.6 million in debt issuance to Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, which manages pensions for retired police and fire employees in Arizona.
The pension issue has become a hurdle because of a 2016 accounting change that required cities and other local government agencies to count unfunded pension liabilities on the books as outstanding debt.
