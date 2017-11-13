National & International

Northern Iowa city considers $32 million recreational center

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:45 PM

FORT DODGE, Iowa

Officials in northern Iowa will vote on a proposal this week to create an authority to oversee a proposed $32 million cultural and recreational facility.

The Messenger reports that the center would be located in downtown Fort Dodge to replace the current recreational facility built in the 1960s, and to offer new amenities, including a black box theater.

Webster County's Board of Supervisors and the Fort Dodge City Council will vote to establish the Webster County Wellness and Cultural Authority.

Construction for the proposed center would be financed by the authority, which would own the center and lease it to a nonprofit that would manage daily operations after the facility is built.

City Manager David Fierke says the center is "a quality life feature" that major employers in the area have expressed interest in for residents.

___

This story has been corrected to show local officials will vote on creating the authority, not on the cultural and recreational facility.

