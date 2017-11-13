National & International

Russia pressing charges against financier Browder

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:15 AM

MOSCOW

Russian investigators are pressing new charges against financier William Browder, a British citizen who has spearheaded a law targeting Russian officials over human rights abuses.

Russia's state television's top weekly news show said the charges relate to the alleged illegal funneling of funds. Late Sunday's show featured Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika alleging that Browder used the allegedly illegal proceeds to sponsor the 2012 U.S. law that imposed travel bans and froze assets of dozen of Russian officials.

The law was named after Browder's former employee, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in jail after accusing Russian officials of involvement in a tax fraud scheme.

The new charges against Browder follow his 2013 conviction in absentia by a Moscow court on tax evasion charges. Browder has dismissed the accusations against him as a sham.

