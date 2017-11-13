Spain to brief EU on alleged cyber-meddling in Catalonia

An independence flag is waved as demonstrators take part at a protest calling for the release of Catalan jailed politicians, in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017. Eight members of the now-defunct Catalan government remain jailed in a related rebellion case. Former regional president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-cabinet members fled to Belgium where they are fighting extradition. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo