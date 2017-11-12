National & International

Greene County says state owes it $1.76M for housing inmates

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 5:23 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Greene County officials say Missouri owes the county $1.76 million in overdue payments for housing state inmates.

The Springfield News-Leader reports having that state money would help Greene County balance its budget but it wouldn't prevent the roughly $3 million in cuts officials expect to make.

Greene County Commissioner Bob Cirtin says the overdue payments for housing state inmates would be used to strengthen the county's reserves.

The Missouri Department of Corrections estimates that the state owes more than 100 counties about $19 million total for housing state prisoners in local jails.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video