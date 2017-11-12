National & International

Ex-lawmaker struck, injured by car released from hospital

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 1:49 PM

WATERBURY, Conn.

A former Connecticut lawmaker and prominent businessman who had been critically injured after he was hit by a car while putting up campaign signs has been released from the hospital.

The Republican-American reports that 68-year-old Selim Noujaim was allowed to return home Saturday after almost two weeks in the hospital.

Noujaim was struck Oct. 30 in Waterbury. He had been placing signs at the time for his nephew— Board of Aldermen candidate George Noujaim.

Selim Noujaim served as a Republican in the state House of Representatives for seven terms. He retired last year after deciding not to seek re-election. Noujaim is the current executive vice president of Noujaim Tool Co. in Waterbury.

Noujaim's family said in a statement that Noujaim faces intensive rehab therapy in the months ahead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video