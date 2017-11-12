Experts: GOP tax plan would hit Hawaii taxpayers hard

Experts say the Republicans' proposed changes to the federal tax code does not bode well for many Hawaii taxpayers.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports lawmakers are considering reducing or even abolishing some deductions that are particularly important to Hawaii tax filers.
Hawaii experts say proposed new limits on the mortgage deduction would affect Hawaii more than many other places because of the state's sky-high housing costs, while limiting or eliminating the federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes would also hit local taxpayers hard.
Government Affairs Director for the Hawaii Realtors Myoung Oh says the Hawaii Association of Realtors is encouraging its members to lobby Congress to block or amend the tax package to protect the mortgage deduction and other provisions of the tax code that benefit Hawaii taxpayers.
Comments