New Atlantic City mayor may gain from predecessor's pain

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Democratic City Councilman Frank Gilliam Jr. speaks on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., in front of the former Revel casino. Voters in this seaside gambling resort turned their mayor out this week after a single term in which five of the city's 12 casinos shut down and the state seized control of its assets and major decision making power. But Atlantic City appears to be on the rebound from its woes, and the incoming mayor, Gilliam Jr., stands to benefit from a turnaround that began under the man he defeated Tuesday, Nov. 7, Republican Don Guardian. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo