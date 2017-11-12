China's President Xi Jinping waves after attending the inauguration ceremony of Chinese sponsored Vietnam-China Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
China's President Xi Jinping waves after attending the inauguration ceremony of Chinese sponsored Vietnam-China Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kham
China's President Xi Jinping waves after attending the inauguration ceremony of Chinese sponsored Vietnam-China Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kham

National & International

Chinese President Xi makes state visit to Vietnam

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 4:05 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam has given Chinese President Xi Jinping red carpet treatment at the start of a state visit as the two communist neighbors try to broaden their economic ties and work on resolving territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, reviewed an honor guard Sunday and headed for talks behind closed doors. It was Xi's first overseas trip since consolidating his power at a party congress last month.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday that his country wants to end disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video