Q&A: US, Saudi Arabia accuse Iran over Yemen missile launch

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2012 file photo, a Qiam missile is displayed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard during a military parade commemorating the start of the Iraq-Iran war in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini just outside Tehran, Iran. Saudi Arabia and the U.S. now accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Shiite rebels in Yemen, including this model. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo