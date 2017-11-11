National & International

Reporters concerned about press access on Trump's Asia trip

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 10:10 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

The White House Correspondents Association is voicing concerns about press access during President Donald Trump's trip to Asia.

Reporters and photographers traveling with the president were barred from covering any of the events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the coastal city of Danang, Vietnam, on Saturday.

Reporters have also voiced concerns that Trump declined to take questions in China, though he held press conferences in Japan and South Korea and spoke to reporters at length aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

WHCA President Margaret Talev says in a statement that the group is "concerned that access on this trip has eroded more significantly" and that "notice about changes or new coverage restrictions has often come with too short of notice to be able to react effectively."

