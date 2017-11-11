National & International

Former state lawmaker appointed to USDA post for Michigan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 9:54 AM

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.

A former Republican state lawmaker has been appointed as the new state director of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in Michigan.

The appointment of Jason Allen recently announced by President Donald Trump's administration. Allen says in a statement that it's an honor and he looks forward to working to "increase rural prosperity and enhance customer service through innovation and partnerships."

Allen previously was a development specialist with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The Traverse City resident has served in the Michigan Army National Guard and was elected to two terms each in both the state House and state Senate.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants, supporting infrastructure improvements, business development, homeownership and other services.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video