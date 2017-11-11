Democrats take long wish list with them into power

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during his election night victory party at the Asbury Park Convention Hall, in Asbury Park, N.J. With Murphy's win this week in the race to replace Gov. Chris Chrsitie, Democrats will be fully in charge of state government in January 2018 for the first time in eight years. Will that be enough to push through a series of ambitious ideas, including legalizing marijuana, funding schools? Julio Cortez, File AP Photo