National & International

Air Force jets to buzz Veterans Day events

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 3:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

The U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard plans to overfly Veterans Day events in the Tucson and Phoenix area with fighter jets.

A pair of Tucson-based Air Guard F-16 fighters will fly over four southern Arizona events and two F-35 and two F-16 jets from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale will appear over Phoenix-area celebrations on Saturday.

The Tucson-area flyovers will take place between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Fighters will buzz parades in Willcox, Tucson and at the Pascua Yaqui (PAHZ'-kwah YAH'-kee) Veterans Cemetery and the Sahuarita (sow-uh-REE'-tuh) Pecan Festival and Veterans Day event.

The Luke-based jets will fly over events in Apache Junction, Surprise and Glendale between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. They'll also appear over the Goodyear's Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video