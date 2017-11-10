N. Korea, Marawi siege, sea feud top ASEAN summit worries

FILE - in this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will mark the 10-nation bloc's 50th anniversary for two days of summitry under security in Manila starting Monday to tackle a slew of security worries including recent militant siege in the Philippines, displaced Rohingya and the escalating North Korea threat. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency