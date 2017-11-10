National & International

Uber vows to abide by law in El Salvador after govt warning

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:17 PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador

Uber is vowing to adhere to transportation laws in El Salvador after a top official warned that the ride-hailing service must cease operations in the country and drivers could have their cars seized if they don't comply.

A statement from the company's Central America and Caribbean office reiterates Uber's willingness to cooperate on setting up a regulatory framework under which it can operate.

It said Friday that just six months after launching in the Central American nation, Uber has grown to nearly 1,000 drivers and more than 33,000 users there.

Vice Minister of Transportation Nelson Garcia warned the previous day that Salvadoran law does not provide for the kind of private transportation services offered by Uber. He said new legislation would have to be passed for it to be allowed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video