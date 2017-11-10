AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of November 12-November 18. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: Treasury releases federal budget for October, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.
The Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for September, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for September, 4 p.m.
Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October, 9:15 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for November, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13
President Donald Trump visits Vietnam and the Philippines, through Nov. 15.
Vice President Mike Pence headlines a fundraiser for Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders.
WASHINGTON — Senate Finance Committee meeting on the tax overhaul.
___
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court on break until Nov. 27.
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing of the Justice Department.
WASHINGTON — House Administration Committee hearing on sexual harassment in the congressional workplace
Committee on House Administration.
WASHINGTON — House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on environmental concerns from the 2017 hurricane season.
WASHINGTON — House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on the threat at the U.S.-Canada border.
WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Brexit.
WASHINGTON — Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on gene editing technology.
WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the Asia-Pacific region.
BERLIN — Federal Statistical Office releases third-quarter growth figure for the German economy, Europe's biggest.
___
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican Governors Conference in Austin, Texas
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Myanmar.
WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the attacks against U.S. diplomats in Cuba.
WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Department of Veterans Affairs and opioids.
___
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Federalist Society's lawyers convention.
___
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House counsel Donald McGahn speak at the Federalist Society's lawyers convention.
___
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
No events of note.
