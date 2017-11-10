AP National News Calendar

National & International

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of November 12-November 18. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: Treasury releases federal budget for October, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.

The Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for September, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for September, 4 p.m.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October, 9:15 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for November, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

President Donald Trump visits Vietnam and the Philippines, through Nov. 15.

Vice President Mike Pence headlines a fundraiser for Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders.

WASHINGTON — Senate Finance Committee meeting on the tax overhaul.

___

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court on break until Nov. 27.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing of the Justice Department.

WASHINGTON — House Administration Committee hearing on sexual harassment in the congressional workplace

Committee on House Administration.

WASHINGTON — House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on environmental concerns from the 2017 hurricane season.

WASHINGTON — House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on the threat at the U.S.-Canada border.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Brexit.

WASHINGTON — Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on gene editing technology.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the Asia-Pacific region.

BERLIN — Federal Statistical Office releases third-quarter growth figure for the German economy, Europe's biggest.

___

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican Governors Conference in Austin, Texas

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Myanmar.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on the attacks against U.S. diplomats in Cuba.

WASHINGTON — Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Department of Veterans Affairs and opioids.

___

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Federalist Society's lawyers convention.

___

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House counsel Donald McGahn speak at the Federalist Society's lawyers convention.

___

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

No events of note.

