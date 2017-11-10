National & International

2 North Texas man gets prison in $6M diamond investment scam

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 10:08 AM

DALLAS

Two North Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison over what prosecutors call a more than $6 million diamond investment scheme.

Craig Allen Otteson of McKinney was sentenced Thursday to 10 years behind bars. A federal judge in Dallas sentenced Jay Bruce Heimburger of Dallas to eight years in prison.

Otteson and Heimburger in July pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Each must also repay $4.7 million.

Investigators say more than 70 investors were scammed out of $6.4 million linked to buying and reselling diamonds on the international market. The scheme, going back to 2011, also involved fraudulently secured cash and property.

A third man, Christopher Arnold Jiongo of Houston, has also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and awaits sentencing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video