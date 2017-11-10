Slovenia's president faces former actor in runoff vote

In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a cyclist rides past a campaign poster of Slovenia's president incumbent Borut Pahor, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenia is holding a runoff presidential election on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 that is pitting President Borut Pahor against a challenger Marjan Sarec, a former actor. The slogan on the poster reads: Pahor/together. Darko Bandic, FILE AP Photo