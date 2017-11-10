Greenpeace activists project the writing "Coal destroys our future" on the cooling tower of the lignite power plant Neurath near Grevenbroich, western Germany, Friday morning, Nov. 10, 2017 during the global climate meeting in nearby Bonn.
Greenpeace activists project the writing "Coal destroys our future" on the cooling tower of the lignite power plant Neurath near Grevenbroich, western Germany, Friday morning, Nov. 10, 2017 during the global climate meeting in nearby Bonn. dpa via AP Oliver Berg
Greenpeace activists project the writing "Coal destroys our future" on the cooling tower of the lignite power plant Neurath near Grevenbroich, western Germany, Friday morning, Nov. 10, 2017 during the global climate meeting in nearby Bonn. dpa via AP Oliver Berg

National & International

Climate activists stage protest at German coal-fired plant

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:32 AM

BONN, Germany

Environmental activists have staged a protest at a German coal-fired power plant to highlight the country's continued use of heavily polluting fossil fuels.

Protesters projected images of Pacific islanders threatened by climate change onto the cooling tower of the lignite-fuelled power station in Neurath, western Germany, early Friday.

The stunt, organized by representatives of Pacific island nations and environmental group Greenpeace, takes place as diplomats from around the world meet in nearby Bonn to discuss implementing the Paris climate accord.

The German government claims to be a leader in the fight against climate change but has refused to set a date for phasing out the use of coal, which emits large amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide when burned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video