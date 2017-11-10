National & International

RI $27.3 million over budget on social services spending

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 1:03 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

State budget officials say Rhode Island is about $27.3 million over budget on social services spending this year.

The Providence Journal reports the state is expected to be $29.3 million over budget by the time the fiscal year ends June 30.

The state Senate Fiscal Adviser says part of the spending increase is due to Congress ending the federal Children's Health Insurance Program, which assists pregnant women and children.

The state has also seen an increase in Medicaid enrollment this fall to 303,000 people — about 5,600 more cases than officials projected in May.

Documents show higher enrollment has pushed the state's total estimated spending on social services this year to $2.5 billion, with the state's share at $997 million.

