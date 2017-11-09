U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

National & International

Pullout from Pacific Rim trade pact leaves US on sidelines

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 7:07 PM

DANANG, Vietnam

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a far-reaching Pacific Rim trade pact is having scant impact on fast-growing trade in the region.

As Trump heads for an annual regional summit in Vietnam, the 11 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership are working on a new agreement without U.S. A rival trade grouping is gaining ground. And Vietnam is still benefiting from booming trade and investment even without the TPP advantage.

Leaders of the remaining TPP members, representing roughly 13.5 percent of the global economy, are meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to seek an agreement in principle that unlike the original accord would not require U.S. involvement. The idea is to forge a free-trade zone akin to the EU in the Asia-Pacific.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video