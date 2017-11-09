National & International

Auditor requests info on council's use of credit cards

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 2:38 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Louisiana's Legislative Auditor is looking into how New Orleans City Council members use their taxpayer-financed credit cards.

New Orleans media report that Auditor Daryl Purpera's move follows reports that council member Latoya Cantrell, a candidate for mayor, used a city credit card to pay for personal or political expenses. The money was paid back and Cantrell has said the reimbursements show her commitment to ensuring no personal expenses were paid for with public money. The campaign of her opponent, former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEHZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-bah-nay), has said the practice is improper.

The auditor's request earlier this week is for a list of credit cards assigned to all council members, monthly statements for those cards and detailed receipts for all credit card transactions made by council members.

