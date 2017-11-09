National & International

The Latest: Talks to salvage Pacific trade pact underway

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:51 AM

DANANG, Vietnam

The Latest on the summit of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Vietnam (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Talks aimed at salvaging a Pacific Rim trade pact rejected by President Donald Trump have resumed on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam.

Trade and foreign ministers of 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership met Thursday seeking to agree in principle on how to proceed without U.S. involvement after Trump pulled out earlier this year.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, whose annual summit in Danang, Vietnam, begins on Friday.

